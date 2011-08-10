Anomaly’s New Distributor: Third World Newsreel

It is with great pride that we now announce that Anomaly is officially available on DVD through our distributor, Third World Newsreel! We are thrilled to make the DVD available with TWN for your college, university, library or community group! Visit the catalog and order your DVD here:

http://www.twn.org/catalog/pages/cpage.aspx?rec=1363&card=price

Third World Newsreel has been our fiscal sponsor during the making of the film. We are excited to be joining their catalog of important educational titles. Anomaly is suited for educational discussions on Identity, Multiculturalism & Diversity, Race & Ethnicity, Sociology, Music, Performance, African American Studies, Asian Pacific American Studies, Media Studies, and many other subject areas. Anomaly is an award-winning documentary that provides a thought-provoking look at multiracial identity by combining personal narratives with the larger drama of mixed race in American culture.

Spread the word and recommend the new Anomaly DVD to your local educators! We hope that the conversations sparked at film festivals and in-person presentations continue to unfold in your local community.