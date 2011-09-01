Joe Bataan to Perform in Central Park

We are thrilled and honored that we acquired a release to incorporate Joe Bataan’s song, “Ordinary Guy (Afro Filipino),” in the soundtrack of Anomaly. Back in the 60s and 70s, long before mixed heritage identity came into public awareness, Joe Bataan was singing about his Afro-Filipino roots!

“Don’t know much about psychology

My degrees are in streetology

Ordinary, ordinary guy

Afro Filipino, average sort of guy…”

If you’re in New York, catch him at Central Park’s Summerstage!

Joe Bataan, called the “King of Latin Soul,” was influenced by the melodic sounds of doo-wop and the energy of Latin music that were the hallmarks of his Spanish Harlem neighborhood.

Joe Bataan at Central Park Summerstage, NYC

Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2011 @ 7pm

Joe Bataan / Johnny Colon / DJ Turmix / Screening: “We Like It Like That – The Story of Latin Boogaloo”

http://www.summerstage.org