UK Festival Premiere and More Fall Screenings

Anomaly will be screening across the pond, making its European/UK premiere at the Legacy Film Festival! The Legacy Film Festival is a celebration of the achievements, contributions and issues of Black minority and ethnic people around the world. The 2011 program is their biggest ever!

Oct. 23rd, Legacy Film Festival, 1pm at the Old Courtroom, Brighton, U.K., http://www.legacyfilmfestival.org.uk/anomaly Open to the public. The discussion after the screening will compare the experiences of those within the film to those within the UK and the British multiracial identity.

Additionally, screenings are planned for:

Oct. 25th, Ithaca College, NY, in Prof. Eric Hamako’s course, “Zombies, Wizards, Vampires and More: Media Literacy & Social Justice.” (Screening limited to enrolled students.)

Nov. 2, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH. 7pm at Thompson Library. Sponsored by the Hapa Student Association, Asian American Studies Program. (Screening limited to OSU students.)

Nov. 30th, Wellesley College, 7pm at the Multifaith Center at Houghton Chapel, Wellesley, MA. Open to the public.

Please contact us at info@anomalythefilm.com if you’d like to host a screening in your area!