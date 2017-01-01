Brooklyn Homecoming and Live Performance! May 12

For all of our Brooklyn and NYC-area friends and community, please save the date of May 12th for a screening with the Filmwax Film Series: eclectic films by local filmmakers. The event will include special appearances by Director/Producer Jessica Chen Drammeh and Anomaly subject Gabriella Callender, who will perform live at the screening! Gabriella is a singer-songwriter from Hollis, Queens, and part of the trio, Mahina Movement.

The event is co-sponsored by Loving Day, which fights racial prejudice through education and builds multicultural community. Loving Day commemorates Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage in the US. Host a Loving Day Celebration, or attend one of ours! http://www.lovingday.org

Date: Saturday, May 12

Time: 7pm

Admission: $7 tickets available at the door

Location: Two Moon Cafe, 315 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 (R train to Union Street or 9th Street, F or G to 4th Avenue)

View event/RSVP on Facebook