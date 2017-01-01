Watermelon Sushi World: Anomalies R Us!

We’d like to extend a special thanks to Yayoi Lena Winfrey of Watermelon Sushi and Hip Hapa Homeez. For her monthly feature interview on Watermelon Sushi World, Yayoi recently interviewed Anomaly’s director, Jessica Chen Drammeh, about growing up multiracial, the filmmaking process, and Anomaly. Here’s a couple excerpts from “Anomalies R Us”:

Q: Your film seems so thorough and not just the usual angst about “What am I?” Did you first develop a script, or was it your interviewees that made it less emotional and more intellectual?

A: While making the film, we developed an “interactive” process of sorts, where we would shoot, edit, and then have work-in-progress screenings for feedback. We’d repeat this process over several stages. Many filmmakers don’t like to do this because it risks changing the vision of the film too early!

We wanted community participation, in fact…Developing a rapport with the participants was fundamental, because we wanted to get a real look at their personal lives…We also had the insight of veteran filmmaker/professor Sam Pollard, who became a consulting editor to the project.

Read more of the interview at Watermelon Sushi World!

And, if you are in the NYC area, don’t forget about our screening on May 12 with Gabriella Callender performing live!