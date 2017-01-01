Screening and Performance near Boston at Bentley University!

Anomaly will be featured in Bentley University’s 2012-2013 Performing Arts Series: BE MOVED, in Waltham, MA. Following a screening of Anomaly with Director/Producer Jessica Chen Drammeh, there will be live music and spoken word poetry performed by Pete Shungu, a featured character in the film. Pete (aka Afro DZ ak) is a lyricist and trumpet player. Join Jessica and Pete for this exclusive 2012 Boston-area appearance!

http://campus-life.bentley.edu/cultural-spiritual-life/bowles-performing-arts-series/schedule

Anomaly - Film Screening and Performance

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

6:30PM doors open, 7:00PM event



Bentley University

Wilder Pavilion – Adamian Academic Center

Waltham, Massachusetts

$10 general admission

Free for Bentley students, faculty and staff

Anomaly is an award-winning documentary that provides a thought-provoking look at multiracial identity by combining personal narratives with the larger drama of mixed race in American culture. The characters use spoken word and music to tell their stories of navigating identity, family and community in a changing world. As it unfolds, Anomaly tells a story that is deeply personal, yet broadly American. Live music will follow the screening featuring Pete Shungu, who stars in the film.

We’re thrilled when we have screenings with live performers, such as with singer/songwriter Gabriella Callender at the Filmwax Film Series screening in Brooklyn in May (see photo at right). If you are near the Boston area, we look forward to bringing you another fantastic live show! Pete Shungu is a musician/poet/community organizer based in Boston. His mother is Caucasian from Kansas, and his father African from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Through his poems and music, like “Third Eye-dentity” and “Other,” Pete challenges the social categorization of mixed race people, while exploring both sides of his rich family identity. Pete is a graduate of Tufts University and performs under the name, Afro DZ ak. In addition to his work as a solo artist, he performs with his own 10-piece live hip hop/soul/jazz band, the Afro D All Starz, who will be putting out a new album, “Strength in Numbers,” in early 2013. To listen to music from Pete’s previously-released solo album, “Elevation,” visit, visit Gnawledge Records.