Community Partner for Loving Day NYC

Anomaly is a proud Community Partner of the 10th annual Loving Day Flagship Celebration in NYC! The event celebrates the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case, Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage in the U.S. The event is open to the public, rain or shine, and includes community info booths and free barbecue. Enjoy a summer day along the East River and come to the Anomaly table!

In 1958, Richard and Mildred Loving left Virginia to get married in Washington, D.C., which did not have laws against interracial marriage. After they had returned home to Virginia, they were arrested for living as an interracial couple. In a long battle, lawyers from the ACLU presented their case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that “under our Constitution, the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides within the individual and cannot be infringed on by the State.”

Join Anomaly at our table at Loving Day NYC on June 15th! If you are in other areas, check out the event listings for celebrations in Denver, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles and many more! Or, host your own Loving Day celebration in your local community. However you celebrate, remember our rights to freely chose whom we befriend and love.