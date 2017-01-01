Pete’s NYC CD Release Party

Pete Shungu, featured in Anomaly on trumpet and spoken word, and band Afro D All Starz will be performing live in NYC the evening of the Loving Day Flagship Celebration. Come to the CD release party for their new album, “Strength in Numbers.” Afro D All Starz is a 12-piece live band, blending hip hop, jazz and soul — socially-conscious, community-minded, music for the people.
Details:
Saturday, June 15
Doors at 7:30, music from 8-10pm
Free show!
Shrine World Music Venue
2271 Adam Clayton Powell (7th Ave.), Harlem, NY
More info: www.afrodallstarz.com
