Pete’s NYC CD Release Party

Uncategorized Add comments
Jun 122013

Poster design by Annie Han, photo by Christopher Huang

Pete Shungu, featured in Anomaly on trumpet and spoken word, and band Afro D All Starz will be performing live in NYC the evening of the Loving Day Flagship Celebration. Come to the CD release party for their new album, “Strength in Numbers.” Afro D All Starz is a 12-piece live band, blending hip hop, jazz and soul — socially-conscious, community-minded, music for the people.

Details:

Saturday, June 15

Doors at 7:30, music from 8-10pm

Free show!

Shrine World Music Venue

2271 Adam Clayton Powell (7th Ave.), Harlem, NY

More info: www.afrodallstarz.com

Posted by anomalythefilm at 12:01 am Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)